The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided at least 30 properties allegedly linked to “lottery king” Santiago Martin in Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and Kolkata, reported The Indian Express, quoting unidentified sources.

The operation, led by the central agency’s teams from Kerala, targeted Martin’s office and home in Coimbatore, in addition to several locations across Chennai and other cities.

The raids were prompted by a recent Madras High Court ruling that reopened an investigation into Martin’s alleged involvement in money laundering.

The case dates back to March 2012, when the Chennai Crime Branch seized Rs 7.20 crore in cash from the home of Martin’s associate Nagarajan.

Nagarajan had stated that the cash was linked to lottery sales involving Martin and his wife, Leema Rose. A first information report was subsequently registered against the three persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In 2022, the Crime Branch filed a closure report in the matter citing a lack of evidence, which the Alandur Judicial Magistrate accepted.

The Enforcement Directorate later contested the case’s closure in the Madras High Court, which overturned the judicial magistrate’s order noting that there was substantial evidence to proceed with the investigation against Martin.

The High Court also said there had been several lapses in the original investigation.

The court highlighted issues including backdated stamp papers used in a property transaction involving Rs 7.3 crore in cash from Martin’s wife.

Martin’s company, Future Gaming Solutions, acts as the main distributor for Sikkim’s state lottery. The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that the business profited from unauthorised lottery sales in states such as Kerala, resulting in significant losses to Sikkim’s government.

Last year, Martin’s assets worth Rs 457 crore were attached as part of the ongoing investigation.

Future Gaming’s reported purchase of over Rs 1,300 crore in electoral bonds between 2019 and 2024 has raised questions about Martin’s political influence, especially since lotteries remain banned or restricted in several states.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR purchased Rs 1,368 crore worth of electoral bonds in 22 phases, data released by the Election Commission in March showed. This is more than any other firm in India.