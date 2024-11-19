The legislators of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Manipur on Monday passed a resolution demanding “mass operations” against the suspected Kuki militants responsible for the November 11 abduction and killing of six Meitei women and children from Jiribam.

The MLAs also urged the Centre to declare the suspected militants “an unlawful organisation” within seven days. They demanded a review of the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in five valley districts amid an escalation in violence in the state.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act , or AFSPA, gives Army personnel sweeping powers in disturbed areas to search, arrest and open fire if deemed necessary for “the maintenance of public order”.

The resolution was passed during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance called by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Among the 45 MLAs of the ruling alliance, 27 attended in person and one joined virtually.

Six legislators cited medical reasons for their absence. Eleven MLAs, including one minister, skipped the meeting without an explanation.

The ruling alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, the National People's Party, the Naga People’s Front and the Lok Janshakti Party.

However, the National People’s Party withdrew its support for the BJP-led government on Sunday. The party expressed its “deep concern” about the law and order situation in Manipur.

At least 255 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars in May 2023.

On November 14, AFSPA was reimposed in the areas of six police stations – Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district and Moirang in Bishnupur district – following a surge in ethnic violence that has reportedly left at least 22 persons dead since November 7.

The notification came after the state police said that 10 suspected Kuki militants were killed on November 11 in a gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district.

However, Kuki-Zo-Hmar organisations claimed that the persons killed in the gunfight were village volunteers. The term “village volunteers” has been used for armed civilians guarding villages since the ethnic clashes broke out between the two communities in 2023.

After the gunfight, three women and three children, including an infant, were abducted allegedly by Kuki militants. Over the past few days, the bodies of five of those abducted were found floating on the Barak river. A sixth body was found on Monday and is yet to be identified.

The abduction led to protests over the weekend, with mobs storming and vandalising the homes of MLAs, including of chief minister’s son-in-law Rajkumar Imo Singh . Mobs also ransacked the offices of the BJP and the Congress.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old Meitei man, Athouba Ningthouja, was shot dead by the state police during the protests in Jiribam.

The resolution on Monday said that legal action would be taken against the persons who vandalised the homes of legislators.

“If the above resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, the NDA [National Democratic Alliance] legislators will decide the future course of action in consultation with the people of the state,” it said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday also reviewed the security situation in the state for the second consecutive day, PTI reported. The Centre is planning to deploy 5,000 paramilitary troops to assist the “volatile situation”, according to the news agency.

After the violence in Jiribam last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs deployed 20 additional Central Armed Police Forces companies to the state on November 12.

The National Investigation Agency also took over three cases relating to the fresh violence. They were originally filed by the Manipur Police.

The cases concern the murder of a woman in Jiribram by armed militants, an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, and the burning of houses and the killing of a civilian at Borobekra in Jiribam.

Congress demands Amit Shah’s resignation

The Congress on Monday demanded Shah’s resignation as home minister, stating that the Centre had failed to resolve the clashes in Manipur. The Opposition party also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and address an all-party delegation.

“From May 3, 2023, Manipur is burning and Prime Minister Modi visits various countries of the world, gives sermons, but could not find time to visit Manipur,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

“So, our first demand is that the PM should take time out before the Parliament session to visit Manipur and meet political parties, politicians, civil society groups, and people in relief camps there,” he added.

Ramesh said that the Congress, which has five MLAs in a 60-member Manipur Assembly, would neither press for a vote of confidence nor demand president’s rule in the state.

“As it is, the Centre is administering the state,” he said. “What difference will it make?”

The BJP got 32 out of the 60 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. “But within 15 months of [the BJP] coming to power, Manipur began to burn,” Ramesh said. “The double-engine government has failed and been derailed.”

He added: “The home minister is directly responsible. We want the home minister to resign because it is his responsibility.”

