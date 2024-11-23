Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray is currently leading by 4,662 votes from the Worli seat in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, data from the Election Commission showed on Saturday.

After 11 rounds of counting, Thackeray had secured 42,075 of the total votes counted. His rival Milind Deora from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena was trailing with 37,413 votes.

Follow Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election result here

Overall, the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state was headed for a landslide win.

The Mahayuti was ahead in 221 seats, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in 53 seats, and others in 12 seats, according to Election Commission data.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in 127 seats, Shinde’s Shiv Sena in 56 and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in 38.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was ahead in 18 seats, the Congress in 17 and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Sharad Pawar in 15.

Also read:

Interview: Who holds the cards in the Maharashtra election?