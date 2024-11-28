Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took oath as a Member of Parliament.

Vadra won the Lok Sabha bye-election in Kerala’s Wayanad on Saturday by a margin of more than 4 lakh votes. She defeated Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri, securing 6.2 lakh votes on her electoral debut.

Vadra was accompanied by her mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders to Parliament for the swearing-in ceremony.

In the 2024 general election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad and the Rae Bareli seats. But he had to retain just one of the constituencies as per the Representation of the People Act.

The bye-election in Wayanad was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi chose to represent Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi represented Wayanad since 2019.

The Congress had announced in June that Vadra would contest the bye-poll.

Congress leader Ravindra Chavan was also sworn-in as the Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra’s Nanded. He defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Santukrao Hambarde by 1,457 votes in the bye-poll.

The bye-election in Nanded was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP and Ravindra Chavan’s father Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan.