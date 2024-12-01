The Aam Aadmi Party will not ally with any other outfit during the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

“There will be no alliance in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in response to a question at a press conference.

The Aam Aadmi Party had allied with the Congress in Delhi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections . However, the alliance could not win any seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party won all seven constitiuencies in the national capital.

The Congress fielded its candidates from Northeast Delhi, Northwest Delhi and Chandni Chowk, while the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls from the West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi and New Delhi.

At that time, too, the Aam Aadmi Party said that his party’s alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections.

“For the state Assembly elections, there is no need for the INDIA alliance,” part leader Gopal RaiRai had said. “We will fight the polls with the help of the people of Delhi, and we will win.”

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held on or before February 2025. The Election Commission has not announced the schedule yet.

On November 21, the Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 11 candidates for the Assembly elections.

The list includes six turncoat leaders, of whom three crossed over from the Bharatiya Janata Party and three from the Congress.