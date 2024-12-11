Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reiterated that his party will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections alone and ruled out an alliance with the Congress.

The national capital’s ruling party will fight the polls “on its own strength”, Kejriwal said on social media platform X.

His comment came in response to a report that the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress were in the “final stages of agreement for an alliance” for the Delhi polls.

“There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress,” Kejriwal said.

Both parties are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to take place in or before February. The Election Commission has not announced the schedule yet.

Kejriwal had said on December 1 that his party will not form any alliance for the Delhi polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in an alliance with the Congress. However, the alliance lost all seven seats in the national capital to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Aam Aadmi Party had said at the time that its tie-up with the Congress was only for the general election.

The Kejriwal-led party has so far announced 31 candidates for the Assembly polls.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining eight seats.