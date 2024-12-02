United States President-elect Donald Trump on Monday criticised the decision taken by President Joe Biden to pardon his son Hunter Biden in gun and tax evasion cases, calling it an “abuse and miscarriage of justice”.

This came a day after Joe Biden announced that he had pardoned his son who was to face sentencing this month for federal tax and gun convictions, CNN reported.

As per the copy of the executive grant of clemency, it is a “full and unconditional pardon”.

The United States president has the power to grant clemency, including pardons, to persons who have committed offences against the country. The pardon ensures that Hunter Biden will not face sentencing for his crimes. The pardon cannot be rescinded by Trump, who will be sworn-in as the president on January 20.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump on Monday asked if the pardon “given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?”

The former president was referring to those arrested for their role in the January 6, 2021, riots on Capitol Hill. Five persons died in the violence after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the complex and clashed with the police as members of the Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections, which Joe Biden won.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesperson and the incoming White House communications director, said that the “the Democrat-controlled Department of Justice and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponising the justice system”, BBC reported.

Cheung said: “That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people.”

In June, Hunter Biden was convicted by a federal jury after lying on a gun purchase form in 2018, claiming he was not using illegal drugs at the time, reported The Indian Express. He subsequently possessed the firearm illegally for about 11 days while being a drug user.

In September, Hunter Biden also pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges.

Trump had also granted pardons to several persons during his first term as the president between 2017 and 2021.