All schools remained closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, The Times of India reported.

The four districts are Nilgiris, Ranipet, Salem and Tiruvannamalai, the newspaper reported.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall along the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday and weakened a day later. However, heavy rainfall has continued to lash parts of the state and the Union territory.

Twelve persons died in incidents related to the cyclone.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the damage caused by the cyclone. Stalin said that he had reiterated his request for a central team to be sent to assess the situation.

On Monday, Stalin had said that the cyclonic storm caused devastation in 14 districts of the state. Sixty-nine lakh families and 1.5 crore persons have been affected by the cyclone, he said. The Tamil Nadu government has estimated the cost of temporary restorations to be Rs 2,475 crore .

He requested the National Disaster Response Force to release Rs 2,200 crore for restoration work.

About 38,000 officials and 1.1 lakh trained first responders were involved in rescue and relief operations, Stalin added.