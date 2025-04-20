Five persons were killed by extreme weather in Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen heavy rain and landslides since Friday, The Hindu reported.

Parts of the Union Territory saw lightning, gusty winds, hail and snow, while a cloudburst in Ramban district triggered flash floods and landslides. Several residential and commercial buildings reportedly collapsed and at least 500 persons were evacuated to safety.

“Lightning struck Jamedi village, Arnas, in Reasi [on Sunday],” The Hindu quoted community leader Talib Hussian as saying. “It left two locals dead. Around 40 cattle perished in the lightning.”

Three persons, including two children, were killed when their house collapsed in Ramban district’s Bagna.

“There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town,” Jitendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udhampur, said on X.

He added: “The National Highway stands blocked and unfortunately there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families.”

No official toll has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The Union Territory’s Emergency Control Centre mobilised the revenue department and police teams to rescue residents from low-lying areas in Ramban, according to The Indian Express.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said that an active Western Disturbance would bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday. In a fresh advisory on Sunday, the weather agency warned of thunderstorms and lightning across the region till Monday.

“Landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places over J&K on 20th April 2025,” it added.

The advisory also warned the public to stay away from road underpasses, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas where water collects, citing the risk of unexpected flash floods.

“Do not try to drive across a flooded road,” the weather department said. “Water may be deeper and stronger than it appears and may contain debris, sharp or dangerous objects, potholes or electrical wires.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was “extremely anguished” by the landslide and flash floods in Ramban, The Indian Express reported.

“We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.”