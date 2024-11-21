The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections likely to be held early next year.

The list includes six turncoat leaders, of whom three crossed over from the Bharatiya Janata Party and three from the Congress.

फिर लायेंगे केजरीवाल ! 🔥#PhirLayengeKejriwal pic.twitter.com/YTbnqpzqEC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 21, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party announced that former BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar will contest from Chhatarpur, while another former BJP MLA, Anil Jha, who has been nominated from Kirari.

BB Tyagi, a former BJP leader and two-time councillor, will contest on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Laxmi Nagar.

Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, son of five-time MLA and Congress leader Mateen Ahmed, has been nominated from Seelampur.

Veer Singh Dhingan, a three-time Congress MLA, has been named as Aam Aadmi party candidate from Seemapuri.

Somesh Shaukeen, a former Congress MLA who joined Aam Aadmi Party this year, will contest from Matiala.

The announcement comes days after key Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party and joined the BJP.