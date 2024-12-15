Congress MP Alfred Arthur Kanngam on Saturday asked in the Lok Sabha why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “not been answerable” to the residents of ethnic conflict-hit Manipur.

Questioning the handling of the situation in the state by the Centre, the MP from Outer Manipur said that it is not “a war against either party – be it the treasury or the Opposition”. Kanngam said that it was a “war against humanity”.

At least 258 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the ethnic conflict broke out between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023. There was an uptick in violence in the state in November, with at least 22 persons killed since November 7.

“On May 3, 2023, I need not remind this House or this nation of what happened in Manipur,” Kanngam said in the Lok Sabha. “What has been happening in the last 19 months… it is my right to ask for justice.”

He added: “Why is it till today that my PM [prime minister] – someone who this nation believes in, and I also wish to believe in – why has he till date not been answerable to the people of Manipur. Is it too much for me to ask?”

The legislator said that children and women across communities had lost their lives. “They can’t be victimised for a cause for which this nation or state can’t handle? Is my nation so weak? That you can’t protect the lives and properties of civilians in Manipur.”

He asked the MPs of the treasury benches to stand up for Manipur and be accountable for all their actions.