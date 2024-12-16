As the air quality in Delhi plummeted to the “very poor” category on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management reimposed emergency measures under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, in the National Capital Region, reported ANI.

With this, classes for students up to standard 5 have transitioned into hybrid mode – or both physical and online classes – in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The GRAP is a set of incremental anti-pollution measures that are triggered to prevent the further worsening of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold in the National Capital Region.

Stage 3 of the emergency measure includes a shutdown of all demolition work as well as mining and stone-crushing activities in the National Capital Region. It also mandates a ban on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi.

At 4 pm on Monday, the average air quality index, or AQI, in Delhi stood at 379, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

An index value between 0 and 50 indicates “good” air quality, between 51 and 100 indicates “satisfactory” air quality and between 101 and 200 indicates “moderate” air quality.

As the index value increases further, air quality deteriorates. A value of 201 and 300 means “poor” air quality while between 301 and 400 indicates “very poor” air.

Between 401 and 450 indicates “severe” air pollution while anything above the 450 threshold is termed “severe plus”. At these levels, healthy people can experience respiratory illnesses from prolonged exposure to air pollution.

On November 17, amid worsening pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management ordered the implementation of stage 4 of GRAP across the National Capital Region.

Stage 4 of GRAP includes a ban on trucks entering the region and halting construction activities for public and private projects.

The Supreme Court on December 5 permitted the air quality panel to relax the emergency measures to stage 2 in view of Delhi’s improving air quality index.

The air quality has deteriorated over the past few days due to low wind speeds, vehicle emissions, falling temperatures, and stubble burning, reported Business Standard on Monday.