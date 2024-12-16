The Supreme Court on Monday passed an interim order stating that Carnatic vocalist and activist TM Krishna not be recognised as a recipient of the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi award, reported Live Law.

The Music Academy in Chennai presented the award to Krishna at its 98th annual ceremony on Sunday.

On Monday, a bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti stated that Krishna is “restrained from projecting himself as a recipient of the award”.

The bench was hearing a petition by V Shrinivasan, Subbulakshmi’s grandson, against a Madras High Court order that allowed the conferring of the Sangita Kalanidhi Award to Krishna.

Shrinivasan argued that Krishna’s past criticisms of Subbulakshmi, including remarks he allegedly made on social media and in articles, disqualified him from receiving an award bearing her name.

According to the petition, Krishna had described Subbulakshmi as “ the greatest hoax of the twentieth century ” through an anonymous quote and called her a “saintly Barbie doll” in his commentary.

These statements, Shrinivasan claimed, were attempts to malign her legacy and undermine her contributions to Carnatic music.

On November 19, a single-judge bench of the High Court restrained the Madras Music Academy from presenting the award to Krishna.

Justice G Jayachandran had stated that while the Music Academy could give the award and a cash prize to Krishna, the award should not be named after Subbulakshmi as it would violate the iconic singer’s will.

Subbulakshmi had said in her will in 1997 that no trust, memorial, or foundation should be established in her name and that no funds should be collected for such purposes.

On December 13, a division of the High Court set aside Jayachandran’s order.

The Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award was created in 2005 by The Hindu group and is given annually to the Sangita Kalanidhi-designate along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Krishna, a Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning singer, has been a prominent figure in Carnatic music known for challenging traditional norms and addressing caste-related inequities within the art form.

Krishna’s selection for the Sangita Kalanidhi title this year has stirred controversy in the Carnatic music community. His outspoken views on caste and social reform have drawn both support and criticism, with some musicians even choosing to boycott events where he is honoured.

