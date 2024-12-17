The Trinamool Congress on Monday said it “strongly condemns” remarks made by party leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, and warned that such statements would be met with strict measures.

In a video widely shared on social media on December 14, Hakim was heard saying that while Muslims were considered a minority in India, the community could “become a bigger majority than the majority” one day.

The Trinamool Congress said on Monday that it “firmly dissociates” itself from Hakim’s comments, and that they did not reflect the party’s ideology.

“Our commitment to peace, unity, and communal harmony remains unwavering,” the Trinamool Congress said in a post on X. “Any remarks that threaten the social fabric of West Bengal will be met with strict measures.”

Hakim, a four-time MLA and Kolkata mayor, reportedly made the remarks at an event held by an organisation that prepares students for competitive examinations.

“We [Muslims] are part of a community that is 33% of the population in West Bengal and just 17% in India,” Hakim was heard saying in the video. “We are described as a minority community. But we do not consider ourselves to be a minority. We believe that if Allah has grace on us and education is with us then one day, we can become an even bigger majority than the majority.”

The West Bengal minister further said: “Whenever something happens, our community holds candlelight vigils saying ‘we want justice’. But holding such vigils will not secure justice. You should improve your standing in such a way that you can give justice, not demand it.”

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sukanta Majumdar described the comments as “pure venom” and accused Hakim of inciting communal hatred.

“This isn’t just hate speech – it’s a blueprint for creating a Bangladesh-type situation in India,” Majumdar said, asking why the Trinamool Congress’ allies from the INDIA coalition were silent on the matter.

On Saturday, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had claimed that Hakim’s comments had been deliberately misinterpreted, The Indian Express reported.

“What he meant was the uplift of a large number of minority community members so they can join mainstream society and contribute to nation-building,” he said. “Certain elements are trying to give a different spin to his views.”

Hakim also later said that he is a “diehard secular and patriotic Indian”. He added: “No one can question my secular values and love for my country. Period.”