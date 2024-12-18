At least 13 persons died, including three Navy personnel, after a ferry capsized off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The accident occurred after a Navy speedboat crashed into the ferry, which was on its way to the Elephanta Island in the Mumbai harbour, confirmed the chief minister. The incident took place at 3.55 pm.

The Elephanta Island, with a complex of Shaivite cave temples dating back perhaps to the 6th century, is a popular tourist destination.

While 101 passengers had been rescued so far, two are critically injured, Fadnavis said.

The rescue operation is underway and the details were as of 7.30 pm, the chief minister said. More details will be known on Thursday, he added.

The Indian Navy said that its speedboat lost control while undertaking engine trials due to an engine malfunction. “As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized,” the Navy spokesperson said.

The state administration and the Navy will investigate the reason behind the accident, the chief minister said.

In a social media post earlier, Fadnavis had said: “Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance.”

“We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately most of the citizens have been rescued,” he added.

The district administration has been directed to “deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation”, said the chief minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s office stated that he had given instructions to speed up the rescue operation.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the families of those who died.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour,” said Singh on social media. “Injured personnel, including naval personnel and civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care.”