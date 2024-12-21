The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim bail and ordered the immediate release of Bharatiya Janata Party MLC CT Ravi, Live Law reported. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint by Congress minister Laxmi Hebbalkar who accused Ravi of using a derogatory word against her.

The court granted bail to Ravi, even as he was brought to Bengaluru from Belagavi by the police to present him before a court for elected representatives, The Indian Express reported.

A first information report was filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman through words, gestures or actions.

The BJP leader was arrested in Belagavi on Thursday evening over his allegedly derogatory remark he made about Hebbalkar, who is the state women and child development minister, during the Winter Session of the Legislative Council.

On Thursday, the House was adjourned after heated arguments between BJP and Congress leaders over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged insult of BR Ambedkar. However, even after the adjournment, members from both sides continued to shout slogans.

Amid the ruckus, Hebbalkar accused Ravi of repeatedly calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “drug addict”, according to India Today.

In response, Hebbalkar called Ravi a “murderer”, referring to his alleged involvement in a 2019 road rage incident. This led the BJP leader to use an alleged sexually derogatory slur against her, escalating the chaos on the floor of the House.

Later in the day, she filed a police complaint against Ravi, leading to his arrest.

The BJP has accused the police of excesses during his detention.

The police said that Ravi had to be shifted to another location on Thursday night for his safety after Hebbalkar’s supporters allegedly attempted to search for him, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang told The New Indian Express.

The BJP leader was kept in detention on Thursday night before he was taken to Bengaluru the following day where he was due to be presented before the special court.

Concurrently, BJP leaders had moved the High Court and the special court seeking bail for their colleague.

The High Court while granting bail to Ravi, said that while he is a leader from the Opposition party in the state, “[the question of] his absconding or not being available to the investigating officer for investigation does not arise”.

Ravi was directed by the court to be available for investigation in the case whenever required.