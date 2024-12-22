A group of persons stormed into Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s home in Hyderabad on Sunday and damaged property, PTI reported.

Those who barged into the actor’s home claimed to be members of the Osmania University’s Joint Action Committee. They shouted slogans and demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of a woman who died in a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

Arjun was not present at his home when the vandalism occurred.

Eight persons were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to the Jubilee Hills police station, India Today reported.

A video widely shared on social media showed members of the group throwing flower pots and other objects on the ground at Arjun’s home.

The attack took place hours after the actor urged people not to engage in abusive behaviour either online or offline amid allegations against him in connection with the stampede.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that Arjun visited the theatre during the premiere on December 4 even though the police had denied permission for his visit. The actor denied the allegation and described it as an attempt at character assassination.

Arjun was briefly arrested on December 13 in connection with the case, but was granted interim bail for four weeks on the same day.

Commenting on the vandalism on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that law and order had completely collapsed in Congress-ruled Telangana.

“This deplorable incident highlights the failure of the Congress administration to uphold the safety and security of its citizens, revealing a dire breakdown of governance and law enforcement,” the party alleged on X.