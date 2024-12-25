A passenger aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near Kazakhstan’s Aktau city on Wednesday.

The plane was carrying at least 67 passengers and five crew members, Reuters reported. Details on casualties were not immediately clear.

The plane was traveling from Azerbaijani capital of Baku to the Russian city of Grozny, but had been rerouted because of fog.

Emergency services were trying to extinguish the fire at the crash site, Reuters quoted the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry as saying.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.