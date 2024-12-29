At least 85 persons were killed after a passenger plane caught fire upon skidding off a runway and crashing at South Korea’s Muan International Airport on Sunday, reported the country’s Yonhap News Agency.

The crash occurred at around 9.07 am as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members from the Thai capital Bangkok, was landing at the airport in the south of the country.

Quoting unidentified officials, Yonhap News Agency reported that all but the two persons rescued – a passenger and a crew member – are presumed to have been killed.

The accident possibly occurred due to a failure in the plane’s landing gear as a result of a bird strike, according to the news agency. An investigation has started to determine the cause of the crash.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, who took over as the interim leader of the country on Friday, has directed officials to make “all-out efforts for search operations”.