The Bihar Police on Sunday lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse protesting civil service aspirants marching towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home in Patna to demand a re-examination of Bihar Public Service Commission prelims, The Indian Express reported.

Several candidates who appeared for the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on December 13 have been protesting in Patna since December 18, alleging a question paper leak at one of the centres, according to The Hindu.

They have also alleged that CCTV cameras and jammers were not functioning at several examination centres and that question papers were distributed late in some places.

Bihar Public Service Commission Parmar Ravi Manubhai has denied any question paper leaks and stated that the examination was conducted peacefully at 911 out of 912 centres.

So far, the commission has agreed to reschedule the exam only for candidates who appeared at a centre in Patna, where an exam official died of a heart attack.

On Sunday, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor organised a “Youth Congress Samvad” near the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. After speaking with the candidates for nearly four hours, he attempted to march towards the chief minister’s home with them.

The police, however, had put up barricades on the roads leading up to Kumar’s residence. The protestors broke through two barricades, leading to a scuffle with the police, reported India Today.

“The protesters gathered at Gandhi Maidan despite the administration’s warning that any demonstration there would be considered unauthorised,” District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.

He added that a first information report had been registered against 21 persons, including Kishor his party president Manoj Bharti and city-based tutor Ramanshu Mishra for organising a gathering of the candidates. Nearly 600 unidentified persons have also been booked.

Authorities have also arrested two Patna-based tutors for allegedly provoking the students. They are, however, out on conditional bail over ill health.

The Patna administration had reportedly suggested that the protesting candidates appoint a delegation of five persons to meet Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and discuss the issue. However, the protesters were divided on whether to accept the offer.