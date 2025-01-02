A Bangladesh court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a sedition case, The Daily Star reported.

Das has been in jail since November 25. He was arrested for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally in October in Chittagong.

Das is the spokesperson of the Sammilito Sanatani Jagaron Jote, an organisation that advocates for the rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He was formerly associated with the Hindu organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

Two other monks from ISKCON, Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Prabhu, were arrested on November 29 and charged with sedition after they delivered medicines to Das in prison.

On Thursday, Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam rejected Das’ petition for bail, The Daily Star reported. Subsequently, Das’ lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, told the newspaper that the decision will be appealed in the High Court.

Das had been arrested amid reports of violence against religious minorities in several parts of Bangladesh after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9 urged Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities. Yunus, on his part, claimed that reports of attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh had been exaggerated .

On November 26, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that it was concerned about Das having been denied initial bail in Bangladesh. New Delhi had also urged Dhaka to “ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression”.

Bangladesh had rejected the remarks made by India saying that the matter had been misconstrued.

The Bangladeshi foreign ministry said that the matter developments are its “internal affairs”. Such “unfounded statements” by India “not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries,” the ministry had said in a statement.