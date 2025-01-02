West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Border Security Force was allowing “infiltration” into the state from Bangladesh, and was torturing women, India Today reported.

At an administrative meeting at the state secretariat in Kolkata, the chief minister claimed that the Union government had a “nefarious blueprint” to destabilise West Bengal.

“The BSF is allowing infiltration from different areas into Bengal and torturing women,” the Trinamool Congress chief said. “The TMC is not guarding the borders. The border is not in our hands, so if someone accuses the TMC of permitting infiltration, I will point out that it is the BSF’s responsibility.”

The Border Security Force, a central armed police force, falls under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Banerjee said she would direct the state director general of police to identify where alleged infiltrators were staying after entering the state, PTI reported.

The chief minister also questioned officials at the meeting at the state secretariat on why they did not protest against the central armed police force allegedly torturing women.

“I have told the Centre several times that we will follow their decisions,” Banerjee said. “But if I see that someone is helping terrorism to disturb my state, then we will protest. That's why I will send a strong protest letter to the Centre.”

The news agency, however, quoted an unidentified senior Border Security Force official as saying that the allegations were unfounded. “The BSF has maintained a 24/7 vigil along the border,” the official said. “We are diligently performing our responsibilities to ensure the safety and security of the borders.”

BSF allowing infiltration from Bangladesh as per Centre's nefarious blueprint! But if they aide terror activities to disturb #Bengal, we shall raise our voice in protest: Bengal CM @MamataOfficial's sensational charge against #Modi govt pic.twitter.com/g5l6wteZgO — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) January 2, 2025

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed that Banerjee had earlier blamed the Border Security Force for infiltration even though the state government did not provide land to it for setting up outposts for border surveillance. “But now, crossing all limits of accusations, she has started blaming her own administration's officials,” he said on X.

Union minister Giriraj Singh also alleged that Banerjee was allowing infiltration due to her “greed for votes”, and was turning Bengal “into a gateway for Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas”, India Today reported.

Singh added: “Meanwhile, atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh are happening, and the whole world is witnessing this.”