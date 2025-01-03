Two men participating in a protest against the shifting of hazardous waste from Bhopal’s abandoned Union Carbide factory to a facility in Madhya Pradesh’s Pithampur sustained injuries after they self-immolated on Friday, The Times of India reported.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the Dhar superintendent of police, said that the two persons were taken to a community health centre for first aid and subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Indore for medical treatment.

2 injured in #Pithampur after locals attempt self-immolation during protest against #UnionCarbide waste dumping



The waste, 337 metric tons from the infamous gas tragedy, was sent to Pithampur for disposal. Protests escalated, with residents expressing concerns over safety.… pic.twitter.com/goq7O1c8Wt — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 3, 2025

In December 1984, methyl isocyanate and other toxic gases leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited in state capital Bhopal.

More than five lakh persons were exposed to the toxic gases and at least 4,000 were killed in the following days. Thousands more died due to the effects of the gas leak in subsequent years. Government figures estimate that there have been 15,000 deaths as a result of the disaster over the years.

On Thursday, the toxic waste was shifted out of Bhopal using 12 leak-proof and fire-resistant containers 250 kms away to Dhar district’s Pithampur industrial area, where it is to be disposed of.

Swatantra Kumar Singh, the director of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, told PTI on Thursday that some of the waste will be burnt at the disposal unit and the ash will be examined to check for hazardous elements.

Once it is confirmed that no harmful elements are left in the ash, the residue will be covered by a two-layer membrane and buried to ensure it does not come in contact with soil and water, he added.

The arrival of the waste at the Pithampur facility for incineration sparked protests by residents and activists.

On Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered at the bus stand and other areas, and shouted slogans. The protest turned violent when stones were thrown, the newspaper reported.

Protesters also attempted to march towards the incineration facility but were stopped by the police.

Singh said that the officials were on the ground to listen to concerns raised by the protesters and to explain technical aspects of the waste disposal process. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the law.

Shops and businesses in Pithampur town were shut on Friday to show solidarity with the protesters, The Times of India reported.

Sandeep Raghuvanshi, an activist, started a hunger strike on Thursday.