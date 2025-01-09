The Punjab Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against jailed MP Amritpal Singh in connection with the murder of Gurpreet Singh, a close associate of late actor Deep Sidhu, reported India Today.

Amritpal Singh, who won the general election in June 2024 from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib as an independent candidate, is in jail under the National Security Act. He is the leader of separatist organisation Waris Punjab De.

The organisation was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in an accident in February 2022. Gurpreet Singh, a YouTuber, was also said to have been involved in forming Waris Punjab De. He was shot dead in the village of Hari Nau in Punjab’s Faridkot district on October 9.

Nearly a dozen persons have been accused of being involved in the murder. The police have also arrested several individuals, including two shooters, three individuals who allegedly helped carry out reconnaissance and another accomplice who allegedly facilitated the killing, India Today reported.

All those who were arrested are now in judicial custody, except Arsh Dalla, an individual designated as a terrorist by India who was arrested in Canada on November 10.

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain confirmed to India Today that the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been invoked in the case.

The police named Amritpal Singh and Arsh Dalla in the case after getting substantial evidence about their involvement, the channel quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The development comes ahead of a rally planned by Amritpal Singh’s supporters in the city of Sri Mukstsar Sahib, during which they are likely to announce the formation of a new political party.