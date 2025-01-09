Three suspected Maoists were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said in Raipur, according to ANI.

“Security forces have had success in their operations in Sukma,” Sharma told mediapersons, adding that a search operation was still underway.

A gunfight broke out in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in the state during an anti-Maoist operation in the area on Thursday morning, the police said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action – a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force – took part in the operation.

Nine suspected Maoists have been killed in separate operations in the first nine days of the year, PTI reported.

Thursday’s operation comes days after eight security personnel from the District Reserve Guard and a driver were killed on Monday when their vehicle was attacked by suspected Maoists in the Bijapur district.

The attack was reportedly the biggest strike by Maoists on security personnel in two years.

“There is huge anger among security forces after what [Maoists] have done,” Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, referring to Monday’s attack. “I reiterate that with the strength and courage of our jawans, the [Maoist] menace will be eliminated within the stipulated time,” he added.

In the previous year, 217 suspected Maoists were killed by security forces, according to The Indian Express.