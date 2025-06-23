Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the ongoing security operations against Maoists should not be politicised and must be carried out in a transparent manner, PTI reported.

Pilot, who is in charge of the party’s Chhattisgarh unit, made the comment in the state while responding to recent remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Sunday, the home minister had announced that the operations would continue throughout monsoon. Operations are usually suspended during the season as rainfall and floods hamper combat inside dense forests, The Hindu reported.

On Monday, Pilot said that whatever action is taken against Maoists should be “effective, transparent and should not have any political colour”.

“It is a matter of internal security,” the Rajasthan MLA added.

“Strict steps should be taken after a lot of deliberation,” he said. “Action should be…accountable…should be done on the ground and not by giving speeches again and again.”

The Union government has repeatedly vowed to end Maoism by March 31, 2026.

According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, more than 400 suspected Maoists were killed in the Bastar region in 2024-’25.

The police have stated that 186 suspected Maoists have been killed in gunfights with security personnel in the Bastar range in 2025.

In 2024, 217 suspected Maoists were killed by security forces across Chhattisgarh.

Malini Subramaniam has reported for Scroll that while many of those killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region in 2024 were declared by the police to be reward-carrying Maoists, several families dispute the claim. The families claim that the persons killed were civilians.

