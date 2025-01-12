Two workers were killed and six others were injured after a centring frame collapsed while a slab was being laid at an under-construction building in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Saturday, PTI reported quoting police officials.

Lakhan Patle, the additional superintendent of police in Raipur, told the news agency that a slab was being laid between the seventh and tenth floors of the building in the Vishal Nagar area when the centring frame collapsed.

Eight workers were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and taken to the hospital. However, two of them died.

The condition of one worker is serious, said Raipur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh.

The construction site belongs to a private developer who has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died, reported PTI.

Four injured after part of building collapses in Kannauj

Four persons were injured after a part of an under-construction building at Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

At least 24 workers had gotten trapped under the debris. All of them were rescued. District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla that the rescue operations were ongoing, according to the newspaper.

The incident took place when the lintel of the under-construction building collapsed, Shukla added.

The four injured workers were stable, said doctors, adding that the rest of the workers were discharged after receiving medical aid.

The North Eastern Railway has announced compensation of Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries and Rs 2.5 lakh to those with serious injuries.

A three-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident, The Indian Express quoted Pankaj Kumar Singh, the chief public relation officer (North Eastern Railway), as saying.

“It will be part of the investigation to check under which plan the construction at the railway station was going on and also how the incident occurred,” said Singh.