Bangladesh’s anti-corruption commission on Monday filed three cases against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and several of her family members, including a British member of Parliament, reported AFP.

Those named in the cases are the former Bangladeshi prime minister, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, and daughters Azmina Siddiq Ruponti and Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, who is the treasury economic secretary in the British government.

They have been charged with using their influence with officials at the agency responsible for civic development in Dhaka to secure lucrative plots of land in the capital city’s diplomatic zone, reported The Daily Star.

Rehana, Bobby, and Ruponti have been named as the prime accused in the cases, while Hasina and Tulip Rizwana Siddiq are listed as co-accused. Officials from the housing ministry and Dhaka’s civic development agency have also been booked.

The director-general of the anti-corruption commission, Akhter Hossain, said Tulip Siddiq influenced Sheikh Hasina to secure the plots in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone. The anti-corruption agency has gathered enough proof in support of its allegations, the police official said, according to The Daily Star.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after widespread student-led protests against her Awami League government. She had been the prime minister of Bangladesh for 16 years.

Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8.

Following this, Bangladeshi authorities filed multiple cases against her on charges of corruption and human rights violations.

In December, the anti-corruption commission also began investigating claims that Hasina’s family embezzled $5 billion, or over Rs 43,287 crore through an allegedly overpriced Russian-funded nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, reported AFP.