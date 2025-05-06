A Bangladesh court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Hindu religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in four cases related to vandalism and attacks on police officers in November, The Daily Star reported.

The monk, who was formerly associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, has been in jail since November 25 . He was arrested for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally on October 25 in Chittagong.

He is the spokesperson of the Sammilito Sanatani Jagaron Jote, an organisation that advocates for the rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

On November 26, clashes broke out between Das’ supporters and lawyers near the Chattogram Court, when his bail petition was rejected, The Daily Star reported.

The police alleged that the Hindu leader’s followers blocked the prison van in which he was travelling, prompting the clash during which a lawyer, Saiful Islam Alif, was hacked to death.

After Tuesday’s order, Das has been named an accused in five cases , including one of murder, in addition to being charged with sedition.

On April 30, a High Court bench had granted bail to Das in the sedition case. However, the decision was stayed by the Appellate Division's chamber judge Justice Rezaul Haque, PTI reported.

Following Das’ arrest in November, India’s Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its concern over alleged attacks on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh, and called for a “fair and transparent” trial for the Hindu leader.

“Our position on the matter is clear – the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities,” ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said. “We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation…ISKCON is a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service.”

In response, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that the developments surrounding Das’ arrest were the country’s “internal affairs”. It rejected India’s remarks urging Dhaka to “ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression”.

ISKCON had said that Das was no longer associated with the group but stressed its support for his “rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship”.