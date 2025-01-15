The Congress on Wednesday inaugurated its new headquarters named Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

The opening of the new office at 9A, Kotla Road marked a significant moment in the 139-year history of the party, which had operated from its previous headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in the national capital for 47 years.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party leader Sonia Gandhi, among others, were present for the inauguration.

“Congress party’s new headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’ has been built on the foundation of Democracy, Nationalism, Secularism, Inclusive Development and Social Justice,” Kharge said on social media.

He added: “Symbolising the 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress, the walls here narrate the great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism.”

Congress party’s new headquarters “Indira Bhawan” has been built on the foundation of Democracy, Nationalism, Secularism, Inclusive Development and Social Justice.



Symbolising the 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress, the walls here narrate the great… pic.twitter.com/6rzubN0B3f — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 15, 2025

During the inauguration, Rahul Gandhi said that the new headquarters of the party was not an ordinary one.

“It has emerged from the soil of our country, and it is a result of the hard work and sacrifice of millions of people,” he said. “The fruit of the freedom movement was our Constitution, which was implicitly criticised yesterday by Mr. Mohan Bhagwat when he said that the Constitution was not the symbol of our freedom.”

The Congress leader added that the party had always stood for a set of values, which were reflected in the new building.

The Akbar Road bungalow was first used by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after her faction of the party moved into the premises in 1978. It then continued to serve as the Congress’ headquarters.

Before becoming the party’s office, the Akbar Road bungalow was the residence of Sir Reginald Maxwell, a member of the Viceroy’s executive council. It also functioned as the Myanmar ambassador’s residence in the 1960s.

“24, Akbar Road was historic and will remain historic,” ANI quoted Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan as saying. “It gave us four prime ministers. We were in power for 24 years and in the Opposition for 22 years...We had good days and bad days, both in that office.”