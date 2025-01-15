Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat insulted freedom fighters as well as every Indian citizen by claiming that India’s “true independence was established” only when the Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated.

Gandhi said Bhagwat’s comments, made at an event in Indore on Monday, amounted to treason and that in any other country, he would have been arrested and tried. The RSS chief made the comment nine days before the first anniversary of the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22.

“It is quite symbolic that yesterday, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that India never achieved true independence in 1947, but rather when the Ram Mandir was built,” Gandhi said on Wednesday while addressing Congress members at an event in Delhi.

“Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every two–three days what he thinks about the independence movement and the Constitution,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha further said. “What he said yesterday is treason because he stated that the Constitution is invalid, [the] fight against the British was invalid…In any other country, he would be arrested and tried.”

Bhagwat had said on Monday: “The true independence of India, which had faced many centuries of persecution, was established on that day [when the Ram temple was inaugurated].” He said that before the event, the country “had independence, but it had not been established”, ANI reported.

The Ram temple was inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024, even though work on the temple complex was still underway. The construction of the temple is expected to be completed later this year.

The Ram temple is being built on the site of the Babri Masjid, which was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on the spot on which the deity Ram had been born. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.

In his address on Wednesday, Gandhi further remarked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS, its ideological parent, had a “completely different vision of India” than that of the Congress.