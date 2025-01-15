The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday lifted the interim stay it had imposed on investigation by the state’s Lokayukta Police into an alleged land scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reported Bar and Bench.

Allowing the investigation, Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the state’s anti-corruption ombudsman to submit a probe report before the court by January 27.

“But by tomorrow, you submit everything you have collected from December 19, 2024 until now,” said Nagaprasanna.

The alleged scam pertains to the allotment of 14 high-value housing sites in Mysuru’s Vijaynagar area to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, in 2021 by the Mysore Urban Development Authority under a state government scheme.

This was allegedly done in exchange for 3.1 acres of land that Parvathi owned in another part of the city. The land was allegedly illegally acquired from Dalit families.

On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Siddaramaiah after the Karnataka High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him.

On September 27, the Lokayukta police registered a first information report against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and a person named Devaraju.

Swamy had reportedly purchased the land in question from Devaraju and gifted it to Parvathi.

The High Court on December 19 restrained the Lokayukta Police from conducting any further investigation against the chief minister in the case. It also deferred the filing of the Lokayukta's report against the accused persons till January 28.

“This court would not permit a district court to secure report and pass order on it when matter is being heard by this court,” Nagaprasanna said at the time. “Therefore to protect proceedings pending before this court. I deem it appropriate to extend the time granted to file final report to 28-01-2025.”

On Wednesday, the High Court was hearing a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna, an activist and one of the three complainants in the case.

Appearing for Krishna, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh stated that since Lokayukta functions under the state government, it might not be able to ensure a fair probe in a case involving the chief minister, reported Bar and Bench.

The court, however, directed the Lokayukta to continue its investigation and posted the matter for hearing next on January 27.

On September 30, the Enforcement Directorate booked Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the matter based on the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police.

On October 1, Parvathi offered to return the plots in the matter. Subsequently, the Mysore Urban Development Authority said that it would take back the 14 plots .