The United States government on Wednesday lifted restrictions imposed on the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and two other nuclear entities in India to reduce barriers between New Delhi and Washington in energy cooperation.

The other two entities are the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre and the Indian Rare Earths Limited. All three are government-run institutions.

In a statement, the United States’ Bureau of Industry and Security said that it had modified its entity list after an inter-agency review.

The Entity List, published by the agency, is a list of foreign persons, companies and organisations that are considered a threat to the United States’ national security. Those listed are subject to export restrictions and licensing requirements for certain goods and technologies.

The restrictions on the three Indian organisations were imposed during the Cold War.

“The removal of Indian entities Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre, and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals,” the statement said.

The Bureau of Industry and Security also added 11 entities from China to the Entity List for “activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests”, it said.

The removal of the three entities from the list came after United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on January 6 said that steps were being finalised to remove barriers for civil nuclear collaboration between Indian and American firms, The Indian Express reported.

The removal also comes days before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

The move is aimed at facilitating the full implementation of the landmark India-United States civil nuclear pact signed 16 years ago.

In 2005, India and the United States announced a civil nuclear energy cooperation plan. The historic agreement was finalised three years later following extensive negotiations.

The deal was intended to enable the United States to share civilian nuclear technology with India.

Matthew Borman, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Commerce for Export Administration, said on Wednesday that the removal of the three Indian entities from the list would enable closer cooperation between the two countries “to secure more resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains”.

He added: “This action aligns with and supports the overall ambition and strategic direction of the US-India partnership.”

The Bureau of Industry and Security said that the United States and India were committed to advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation and research, with their scientific and technological collaboration benefiting both nations and global partners.