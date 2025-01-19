The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of conspiring to “eliminate” former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a day after alleging that stones were thrown at his car during campaigning.

Chief Minister Atishi claimed that one of the persons involved in the alleged attack on Kejriwal on Saturday is a “dangerous criminal” and is an associate of BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

“Those who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them, including of robbery and attempt to murder,” she alleged.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader further alleged: “When the BJP’s tactics of bringing in fake voters and distributing money did not work, it is now trying to take Kejriwal’s life.”

Verma, however, claimed that Kejriwal’s car had hit three persons who had been protesting against him, PTI reported. He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party chief had asked the driver to crush them.