Atishi resigns as Delhi CM day after AAP loses Assembly election to BJP
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Sunday resigned as the Delhi chief minister, a day after her party lost the Assembly election to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Atishi submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who asked her to continue in her position till the new government is formed.
The Aam Aadmi Party won 22 seats in the Delhi Assembly election held on February 5. The BJP won the polls, winning 48 constituencies.
While top Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj lost their seats, Atishi successfully retained her Kalkaji seat, defeating the BJP’s Ramesh Biduri.
“I have won my seat, but this is not a time for victory – this is the time to fight,” Atishi told mediapersons. “The battle against BJP’s authoritarianism will continue.”
Atishi had taken over as the chief minister after Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post on September 17, a week after he was released on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. He had been arrested in March ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.