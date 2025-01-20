The comment by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, director V Kamakoti praising the alleged medicinal benefits of cow urine has sparked a row, The Indian Express reported.

The remark was made at an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala, or cow protection shelter, in Chennai on January 15 , coinciding with the Tamil festival of Maatu Pongal, where celebrating cattle is a key part of the festivities.

The comment was made during a speech in which Kamakoti narrated a story of an ascetic who recovered from a high fever after drinking gomutra, or cow urine.

“Gomutra was immediately brought, and he consumed it with much ease,” Kamakoti said in Tamil. “The fever seemed to have disappeared in 15 minutes. So, for antibacterial, antifungal, digestive issues, and irritable bowel syndrome – for many such issues – gomutra is a very important medicine.”

A video of the remarks, made in the context of promoting the protection of indigenous cow breeds and the importance of organic farming, was widely shared on social media.

Kamakoti also endorsed the use of biogas and cautioned against converting farmland for other purposes, such as constructing houses or developing commercial ventures such as marriage halls or cinema theatres.

He further alleged that the British were responsible for eliminating indigenous cows from India.

The comments have sparked criticism from rationalist groups and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

“Peddling pseudoscience by IIT Madras director is most unbecoming,” Chidambaram said on social media, tagging the Indian Medical Association.

TKS Elangovan, a leader of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, alleged that the Union government was attempting to “spoil” education.

Citing a study that found cow urine unsafe for human consumption due to harmful bacteria, rationalist group Dravidar Kazhagam called the IIT director’s comment shameful, The Times of India reported.