The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has enforced a 26-day ban on the sale of meat within a 13-kilometre radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station, sparking protests from the hospitality sector, reported Bangalore Mirror on Tuesday.

The restriction, in place from January 23 to February 17, is reportedly aimed at preventing bird strikes during aircraft practice sessions before and during Aero India 2025, scheduled from February 10 to 14.

Aero India 2025, organised by the Defence Ministry’s Department of Defence Production, is Asia’s largest airshow. It showcased military and civilian aircraft alongside aerospace technologies. The five-day event will see business visitors during the first three days, while the public can witness aerial displays on the last two days.

Hotel and restaurant owners have criticised the Bengaluru civic authority’s move as unscientific and warned of significant financial losses. The Bangalore Hotels Association, representing over 5,000 businesses including small eateries, bars, pubs, and luxury hotels, argued that the ban disrupts operations unnecessarily.

“This decision is impractical and disruptive,” the association stated, highlighting its potential impact on weddings, corporate meetings and other events. It also questioned the rationale of the ban, noting that meat is likely to be served within the Air Force Station during the event.

In a letter to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike dated January 20, the association pointed out that most hotels already have effective garbage disposal systems to prevent food waste from attracting birds. They called for a reconsideration of the directive issued on January 17 by the joint commissioner of the Yelahanka Zone.

The municipality has warned that any violations of the directive will result in penalties under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020 and the Indian Aircraft Rules, 1937.