The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to prohibit the sale of liquor in 17 towns of religious importance, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday.

The ban will be implemented in the jurisdictions of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, the Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Maihar nagar palikas (municipalities), the Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak nagar parishads (urban councils) and six village panchayats, namely Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur and Barmankhurd.

“These shops will not be shifted elsewhere,” said Yadav. “Liquor shops will be completely shut in Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits.”

The chief minister added that a ban on the sale of liquor within a five-kilometre radius of the Narmada river would continue.

The river is considered sacred in Hinduism. There are over 450 religious structures in the 21 districts along the river in Madhya Pradesh.

After April 1 next year, no liquor shop would be found operating in these places, said Yadav at an event in Maheshwar.

“If god willing, we will shut liquor vends at other places also,” he added.

In September, Yadav said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government aimed to “ban meat and liquor shops in religious towns”.

“This is not a one-day process, it is an ongoing one,” he had said, directing officials to ensure that meat and liquor are not consumed in religious towns along the banks of the Narmada.

The Opposition Congress had called the move a “sacred” initiative. “It is a sacred idea,” Congress leader Jitu Patwari said, according to ANI. “The CM [chief minister] himself hails from Mahakal ki Nagri [Ujjain]. He should first ban liquor there.”

Hours after taking oath as the chief minister in December 2023, Yadav had announced curbs on the sale of meat and eggs in open spaces.