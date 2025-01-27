Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded that the draft regulations of the University Grants Commission be withdrawn, describing them as an attack on the Constitution, PTI reported.

Reddy alleged that the Centre was trying to take over the powers to run universities from state governments through the regulations.

The draft rules, released on January 6, have proposed changes to the process by which appointments to teaching and administrative posts are made in institutions for higher education. They have envisaged giving more powers to chancellors in the process to select university vice-chancellors, The News Minute reported.

The chancellors of most state-run universities are governors, who are appointed by the Centre. This has led to concerns from Opposition-ruled states about the Union government getting increased powers to choose vice-chancellors of universities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also objected to a provision in the draft regulations allowing candidates without an academic background to be made vice-chancellors. He argued last week that this could lead to individuals who lack academic and administrative experience being appointed to head universities.

On Sunday, Revanth Reddy, a Congress leader, alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the proposal to introduce new regulations for the University Grants Commission. “The Centre’s plan to take over universities’ administration can result in making them platforms for false propaganda by few individuals,” he alleged, according to The Hindu.

UGC rule changes are a direct cultural attack unleashed by Central Govt : CM Revanth Reddy



PM Modi must withdraw this regressive decision that threatens the foundation of cooperative federalism and against Dr Ambedkar’s ideals



Centralizing control over universities undermines… pic.twitter.com/JpKIvIKTIX — Naveena (@TheNaveena) January 26, 2025

The Telangana chief minister said he has “coordinated” with his counterparts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on the matter, and would soon attempt to discuss the subject with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as well.

State resolutions

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the draft rules on January 9, and the Kerala Assembly followed suit on January 21.

On January 9, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also opposed the draft, calling it a “betrayal” of Kannadigas.

The Karnataka Assembly had passed the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Amendment Bill 2024 during the winter session in December, which removed the Governor as Chancellor and replaced him with the chief minister.

UGC’s stand

The University Grants Commission , however, has defended the proposed rules and stated that the revised process “eliminates ambiguity and ensures transparency”, reported ANI.

On January 10, the commission’s chairman M Jagadeesh told the news agency that the new rules bring “much-needed clarity” by specifying the composition of the vice chancellor-search-cum-selection committee.

Jagadeesh said the committee will have three members – one selected by the chancellor, another by the chairman of the University Grants Commission and a third by the university’s executive council or senate.