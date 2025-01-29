Several casualties were feared after a stampede broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage site in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, PTI reported.

The situation arose as a large number of pilgrims arrived to take a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

“Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam,” Officer on Special Duty Akanksha Rana said. “We are yet to have the exact count of those injured.”

In view of the stampede, all akharas, or sects of Hindu ascetics, at the Maha Kumbh Mela decided not to take a holy bath in the river Ganga on Wednesday.

“We need to keep the problems faced by the common people in mind,” ANI quoted Niranjani Akhara chief Kailashanand Giri as saying. “…All the Akharas have agreed to and refrained from taking a holy dip today. We will joyfully take a holy dip on Vasant Panchami [on February 2].”

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will go on till February 26.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Visuals from outside the Sub-Central Hospital at Sector 24 in Arail.



Earlier today, a stampede-like situation occurred at Sangam Nose after a barrier broke, injuring several people. #MahaKumbhWithPTI #MahaKumbh2025



(Full video available on PTI Videos… pic.twitter.com/vs7I6hzZK4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2025

Chief Minister Adityanath appealed to pilgrims not to go towards Sangam Nose for the holy bath, his office said on social media. He also urged visitors to follow the instructions issued by the administration and not to pay attention to rumours.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.