The Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections, promising to conduct a caste census and create a ministry for Purvanchalis – migrants from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar – if voted to power.

The party also reiterated its promise to provide Rs 2,500 monthly cash payment to women in the manifesto released by Congress’ Delhi chief Devender Yadav. Jairam Ramesh, the party’s general secretary in-charge communications, was also present.

The Assembly elections in the national capital will take place in a single phase on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

Among the prominent promises by the Congress is providing financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for educated unemployed youth for one year. The party has also promised 100 Indira canteens offering meals at Rs 5 will be set up to provide affordable food options for the city’s poorer population.

The Congress also promised free electricity up to 300 units, and liquified petroleum gas cylinders at Rs 500. It also said that health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be given to families and free ration kits to the underprivileged.

Currently, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi provides free electricity to households that consume below 200 units and a 50% subsidy to households using 201-400 units a month.

Ramesh criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for their handling of pollution, accusing them of failing to effectively address the ongoing air quality crisis.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that in Delhi, “ease of breathing” is more important than “ease of doing business”.

“Delhi is at the top in terms of pollution and contamination,” said Ramesh. “This is the result of the policies of the BJP and AAP government. This issue should have been taken seriously, but they did not.”

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections, promising free travel on public transport buses and a discount on metro fares for school and college students.