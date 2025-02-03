The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking its intervention after a stampede killed at least 30 persons at the Maha Kumbh Mela pilgrimage site in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on January 29, Live Law reported.

The petitioner, a lawyer, asked the court to act against officials in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged negligence leading to the stampede. They also called for directions to enhance safety measures for devotees at the pilgrimage site.

The petitioner also sought to form a dedicated “devotee aid cell” at the Maha Kumbh or Kumbh events.

“It’s an unfortunate incident, something which is of concern,” the Supreme Court said while directing the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court instead.

The bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna highlighted that the state government has already formed a judicial commission to investigate the accident.

“There is a need to get to the bottom of the accident,” Chief Minister Adityanath told reporters while ordering the probe. “For this, a three-member judicial commission is being formed.”

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the court that a similar petition has already been filed before the High Court.

The stampede broke out between 1 am and 2 am on January 29 as a large number of pilgrims arrived to take a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a spiritually significant day in the Hindu calendar. At least 30 persons were killed and 60 others were injured.

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will end on February 26.