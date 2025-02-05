The Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained more than 500 persons across the region after suspected militants killed a retired soldier and wounded his wife and niece in Kulgam district, reported The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The police are yet to issue an official statement.

Many of those detained are relatives of Kashmiri militants residing in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the newspaper.

The retired serviceman, 45-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, along with his wife and niece, were attacked by the unidentified gunmen in their home in Behibagh village on Monday. Wagay died of a shot to the abdomen while his wife and niece were shot in the leg and are receiving medical treatment.

“There have been massive detentions across the Kashmir Valley and the number is well above 500,” The Indian Express quoted an unidentified senior police officials as saying. “I don’t remember detentions on this scale in the recent past following a militant attack.”

The officer claimed the detentions were meant to send a strong message to militants operating from across the border. “Such attacks won’t be tolerated,” the officer said. “Sending such messages has had the desired results in the past.”

In recent years, police have targeted Pakistan-based Kashmiri militants by seizing their properties in the Kashmir Valley, reported The Indian Express. However, this is the first time authorities have detained such a large number of their family members and relatives simultaneously.

“They [militants] have crossed the red line this time by targeting the family members of the soldier,” a police officer told the newspaper.