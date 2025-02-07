The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district have ordered inquiries into the death of a youth who allegedly died by suicide after being tortured in police custody, reported The Indian Express on Friday.

The man, Makhan Din, belonged to the Gujjar community, a Scheduled Tribe. He lived in Billawar town. The police denied allegations of torture and claimed that Din had militant links.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe into Din’s death. Lohai Malhar Tehsildar Anil Kumar has been tasked with completing the inquiry within five days.

“Needless to mention here that he shall take statements of all relevant persons and adopt all requisite procedures under relevant rules,” the order stated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also ordered a departmental inquiry led by Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma of the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range.

“The enquiry officer has been directed to submit his report at the earliest to higher-ups,” a police statement said, urging people not to “pay heed to rumours” and cooperate with authorities.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday described the incident as “shocking”, alleging that 25-year-old Din was detained on “false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW)”, subjected to “brutal thrashing and torture” and “forced into a confession”.

An over ground worker refers to a person who provides logistical support, information or other assistance to militant groups without directly engaging in armed combat.

The People’s Democratic Party leader claimed the area had been sealed off and internet services cut. “There’s an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up,” Mufti added.

The police denied allegations that Din had been tortured in custody, stating that he was the nephew of Pakistan-based militant Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar and had connections with a group responsible for a July 2024 attack on an Army convoy in Badnota in which four soldiers were killed.

“There was no custodial torture or injury,” a police spokesperson said. “He was questioned and then got exposed, went home and committed suicide.”

A senior police officer said Din had been picked up earlier for questioning about his alleged militant links and was released to retrieve his mobile phone. However, upon reaching home, he allegedly took his own life by consuming insecticide.

Bani MLA Dr Rameshwar Singh alleged that Din and his father were picked up from their home on Tuesday night and tortured at a police station. “In the morning, Din was allowed to go home, and after some time, his father was also let off,” Singh claimed.

Din allegedly recorded a video before his death at a local mosque, swearing on the Quran that he had not been in contact with militants. “I am lying to the police that I was in contact with militants using a different phone,” he is reported to have said in the video. “I was getting beaten up badly and I had to cook up a story to stop the beating.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had raised concerns over recent civilian deaths, including Din’s, with the Union government.

“J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population,” the National Conference leader said on X. “Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy.”