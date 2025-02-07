The Karnataka High Court on Friday refused to transfer the investigation into the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Central Bureau of Investigation, stating that the Lokayukta Police’s inquiry did not appear partisan or shoddy, reported Live Law.

A Mysuru-based social activist named Snehamayi Krishna had approached the High Court, contending that the case should be transferred to the CBI as Siddaramaiah holds “immense power and influence” over state departments, especially investigating agencies, The Hindu reported.

The petitioner argued the Lokayukta Police’s investigation in the case did not inspire public confidence.

The alleged scam pertains to the allotment of 14 high-value housing sites in Mysuru’s Vijaynagar area to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in 2021 by the Mysore Urban Development Authority under a state government scheme.

This was allegedly done in exchange for 3.1 acres of land that Parvathi owned in another part of the city. The land was allegedly illegally acquired from Dalit families.

In September, a special court in Bengaluru ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Siddaramaiah after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him. The Lokayukta is the state’s anti-corruption ombudsman.

On September 27, the Lokayukta police registered a first information report against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and a person named Devaraju.

Swamy had reportedly purchased the land in question from Devaraju and gifted it to Parvathi.

During the proceedings before the High Court, lawyer Maninder Singh, representing Snehamayi Krishna, contended that Siddaramaiah had no right to be heard at this stage, as an accused person cannot have a say on which agency should carry out the investigation.

On the other hand, advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Devaraju, claimed that the petition was an abuse of the legal process, Live Law reported. He said that the petition was filed on the very day when the first information report was filed.

Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Karnataka government, said that if the Lokayukta is said to be tainted as it comes under the state government, the same could be said about the CBI as it is under the control of the Centre.