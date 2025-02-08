The Bharatiya Janata Party took an early lead over the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly election as counting of votes began across all 70 constituencies on Saturday morning.

As per the figures at 10.15 am, the BJP was ahead in 41 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in 28 places. The halfway mark to gain a majority in the Assembly is 36 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was leading against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parvesh Verma by a slim margin of 343 votes from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, as per the figures at 10.10 am. He had been trailing the BJP candidate earlier in the morning.

In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 1,342 votes.

The polling was held on Wednesday and the provisional voter turnout was 60.4%, according to the Election Commission.

Most exit polls have projected that the BJP will defeat the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The Aam Aadmi Party has dismissed the exit polls , saying that the surveys had historically underestimated the party’s performance.

If the survey forecasts hold, the BJP will return to power in Delhi after 26 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in the national capital since 2013, except for a year of president’s rule between 2014 and 2015.

In September, Kejriwal stepped down as the chief minister and was replaced by party leader Atishi . Kejriwal said that he will return to the post only after voters have expressed their support for him in the Assembly polls.

Kejriwal’s resignation came a week after he was released on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. He had been arrested in March ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

In the 2020 polls, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats with a 53.8% vote share. The remaining eight seats were won by the BJP, which secured 38.7% of the votes. With a 4.3% vote share, the Congress failed to win any seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress contested the polls separately even though they are members of the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance lost all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi to the BJP.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.

