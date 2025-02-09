A group of unidentified gunmen looted arms from an outpost belonging to the India Reserve Battalion in the Thoubal district of Manipur on Saturday night, PTI reported.

The outpost is located in the Kakmayai area of Thoubal.

“Armed men who came in several vehicles looted at least six SLRs and three AK rifles from the personnel of IRB and Manipur Rifles from an outpost at Kakmayai in Thoubal district,” PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. “Around 270 rounds of ammunition along with 12 magazines were also taken from the post.”

Additional security personnel have been sent to the area to carry out search operations. Authorities have begun investigating the incident, the news agency quoted officials as saying.

The incident came amid ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities that has left at least 258 dead and displaced more than 59,000 since May 2023.

On Sunday evening, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post amid allegations from Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups that his response to the violence was partisan, and that he stoked majoritarianism.