The Israeli troops on Sunday withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, a militarised zone separating northern and southern Gaza, as part of its ceasefire agreement with Palestinian militant group Hamas, Al Jazeera reported.

“Israeli forces have dismantled their positions and military posts and completely withdrawn their tanks from the Netzarim Corridor on Salaheddin Road, allowing vehicles to pass freely in both directions,” an unidentified Hamas official was quoted as saying.

The corridor, located south of Gaza city, splits the Gaza Strip down the middle. It stretches from the Israel-Gaza barrier in the east to the Mediterranean Sea in the west.

Following the withdrawal, hundreds of Palestinians returned to northern Gaza, which has witnessed massive destruction.

More than 47,700 persons, including over 17,400 children, have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Israel launched a military offensive against Gaza .

This came after Hamas launched an incursion into southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel retaliated by carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. About 400 Israeli soldiers have died in the conflict.

According to the latest figures by the United Nations , 92% or 436,000 housing units in Gaza have either been destroyed or damaged in the Israeli attacks. A total of 496 out of 546 schools have also either been partially or severely damaged, and only 17 out of 36 hospitals are partially functioning.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire began on January 19 and involves the exchange of 33 hostages for hundreds of Palestinian detainees . Hamas has so far released 16 Israeli hostages while 566 Palestinian prisoners have been freed.

Some hostages had been released in November 2023 as part of a brief ceasefire while some were killed.

The deadline for the withdrawal of troops was February 9.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire, the Israeli military is withdrawing from all populated areas of Gaza and humanitarian aid is being allowed into the besieged territory.

The agreement also allows hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to their neighbourhoods in Gaza. About 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced since October 2023, according to the United Nations’ Palestine refugee agency.

Negotiations for the second phase have started and will aim for a “ permanent end to the war ”. The phase would also include the release of the remaining hostages, including men, in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The second phase also entails the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The third and final phase would include the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of any remaining bodies of slain hostages.

Around 700,000 northern Gaza residents fled to the south at the start of the war due to Israeli military evacuation orders.

Many were forced to relocate again as Israeli forces advanced into southern Gaza.

They were also blocked from returning through the Netzarim Corridor. Last month, Israeli forces partially withdrew from the corridor’s western side, allowing pedestrians to cross into northern Gaza. Vehicle traffic must use Salah al-Din Street, undergoing security checks.

The troop withdrawal coincides with an upcoming Israeli delegation’s visit to Qatar, which has mediated talks between Tel Aviv and Hamas.