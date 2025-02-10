The National Human Rights Commission has written a letter to streaming platform YouTube seeking the removal of a video containing “vulgar and explicit” remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on a comedy talent show, India Today reported on Monday.

Allahbadia, known for his podcast and YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made the remarks during an episode of the show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, which was released on Sunday. Allahbadia and other content creators – Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija – participated on the show as guest judges.

In the episode, Allahbadia jokingly asks a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?” Such explicit comments are often made on the show, by both judges and contestants.

In its letter to YouTube, the National Human Rights Commission said it had received a complaint from a man named Yogendra Singh Thakur alleging that the show contained “highly objectionable, inappropriate, and obscene remarks about Indian society”, India Today reported.

“The commission has come across certain links indicating that a certain episode of the aforementioned show features YouTubers making vulgar and explicit statements concerning women and children,” India Today quoted the letter from the human rights body as saying.

It added: “The availability of such content on widely accessible platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, poses a grave threat to the safety, dignity and the mental well-being of children, including women.”

On Monday, a complaint was also filed with the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra State Commission for Woman against Allahbadia, Raina, Mukhija and the organisers of “India’s Got Latent”, The Hindu reported.

“An inquiry is going on [in the matter],” The Indian Express quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dikshit Gedam as saying. No case has been registered so far, according to the newspaper.

Later on Monday, Allahbadia apologised for his remarks and claimed that he had a lapse in judgement.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny,” the podcaster said in a video message to his followers on X. “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry…The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect.”