The Union government on Thursday imposed President’s Rule in Manipur, days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister on Sunday.

President’s Rule under Article 356 transfers the powers and responsibilities of the state government to the Union government and the functions of the state legislature to Parliament for the duration of its enforcement. The only exception is the operation of High Courts, which are unaffected.

Singh resigned as chief minister amid allegations from Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups that his response to the ethnic violence in Manipur was partisan and that he stoked majoritarianism.

Since the beginning of the violence in May 2023, Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups have been demanding the removal of Singh for his alleged partisan approach to the conflict and majoritarian policies.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities that began 21 months ago has left at least 258 persons dead and displaced more than 59,000.

The last time President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur was in June 2001 due to political instability.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

